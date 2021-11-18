Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

