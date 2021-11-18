Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 9.44 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.29.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

