ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the October 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OBSV opened at $2.32 on Thursday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

