OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 47,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

