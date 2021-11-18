Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears Sells 38,585 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after buying an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

