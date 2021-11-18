Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

