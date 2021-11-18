ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 99286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ON alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.