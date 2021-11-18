On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,247. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
