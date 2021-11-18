On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,247. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

