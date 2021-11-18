ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 57,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,608. ON24 has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.60 million and a PE ratio of -93.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $1,280,529 and sold 754,562 shares worth $16,499,469.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

