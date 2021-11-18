Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

