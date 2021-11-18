OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.24. 4,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $815.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.59.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

