OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 4,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

