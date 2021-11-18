Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$92.98 on Monday. Onex has a twelve month low of C$67.57 and a twelve month high of C$98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

