Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OPNT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of 475.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $29.51.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $83,829 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.