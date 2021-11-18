Oppenheimer Comments on PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03).

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

PMVP stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

