Oppenheimer Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.64.

WDAY stock opened at $300.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

