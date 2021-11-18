OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 523.29 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $924,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,835 shares of company stock worth $11,373,206 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 167.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

