OptionRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,169.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $92,169.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.