OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 317,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,115,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

