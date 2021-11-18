Origin Protocol Market Cap Achieves $348.88 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $348.88 million and $139.33 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00218369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00086934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

