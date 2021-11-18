Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

Österreichische Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

