OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $568,000 in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. International Media Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Shares of IMAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 24,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

