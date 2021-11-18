OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 41,505 Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 902.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 139,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1,145.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 105,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 108,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

