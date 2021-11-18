OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after buying an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 5,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,027. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43.

