OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.21% of Better World Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWAC remained flat at $$10.13 on Thursday. 223,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,998. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

