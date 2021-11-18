Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of OUTFRONT Media have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. The company’s better-than-anticipated third-quarter results highlight a rise in revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Relaxation of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions is aiding the rebound in the advertising environment. Amid this, OUTFRONT Media is well poised to gain from its improving billboard business backed by a solid presence in key markets. Also, digital-billboard conversions and low cost out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform will continue to aid the company. Though stiff competition from several advertising channels poses a challenge and a high debt level might act as a deterrent for the company, OUTFRONT Media’s strategic expansion in major markets poise it well to capitalize on the industry’s recovery.”

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.