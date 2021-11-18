Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

