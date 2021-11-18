Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Up 4.9%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.30. 15,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 932,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

OZON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZON. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

