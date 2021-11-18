Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ozon will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ozon during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

