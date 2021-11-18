PAC Protocol Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $76.64 million and $217,713.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,718,425,749 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

