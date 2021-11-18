PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Boosted by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 575.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 2.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.