Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 254.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,551,041 shares of company stock valued at $166,188,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

