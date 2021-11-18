Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $463.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.97.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $513.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.46 and its 200-day moving average is $421.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

