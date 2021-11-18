Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

