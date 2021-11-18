Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

