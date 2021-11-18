Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 23,345 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 50.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,655,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,687,000 after acquiring an additional 553,643 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.79 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

