Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 287,878 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Tapestry worth $53,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Tapestry by 178.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Tapestry by 74.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 867.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tapestry by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.