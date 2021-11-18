Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 473 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $62,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $231.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.30 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.