Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $54,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 332,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 237,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.