Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $59.20 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $59,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.