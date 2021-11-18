Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $65.17 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,364,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $65,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after buying an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

HRL stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

