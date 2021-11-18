Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mizuho Financial Group worth $55,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

