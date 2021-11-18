Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 250,733 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,733 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $57,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

