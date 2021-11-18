Patricia S. Andrews Purchases 40,000 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 417,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,591. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

