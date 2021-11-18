Paul R. Edick Buys 20,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
