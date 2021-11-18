Paul R. Edick Buys 20,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

