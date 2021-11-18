Paul Seid Buys 14,000 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BGSF stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

