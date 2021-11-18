PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director John J. Donahoe Buys 9,780 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PayPal stock opened at $206.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

