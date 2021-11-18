PayPal’s (PYPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $263.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $206.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day moving average of $267.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

