PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 45.7% in October

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

PDLB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. 6,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $266.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

