Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.10

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 10018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

