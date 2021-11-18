Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.10

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 10018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.
The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
